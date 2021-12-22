Man denies terror charge over alleged attack on law firm representing migrants

Cavan Medlock is accused of arriving at offices armed with knife, restraints and Nazi and Confederate flags

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:41
<p>Cavan Medlock, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday </p>

Cavan Medlock, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A man has denied a terror charge over an alleged attack on a law firm representing migrants.

Cavan Medlock, 29, is accused of researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors and travelling to their offices in Harrow on 7 September 2020.

He was allegedly armed with a large knife and restraints, and was carrying Nazi and Confederate flags.

Appearing at London’s Old Bailey on Wednesday, Medlock denied preparing acts of terrorism and making threats to kill solicitor Toufique Hossain.

He admitted separate charges threatening a different member of staff with a knife and assaulting them.

Medlock also admitted two counts of causing racially-aggravated alarm or distress during the same incident.

Mr Justice Wall remanded him in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for 11 July next year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in