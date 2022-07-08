Rebel Tory MP Steve Baker has revealed he is considering running in any leadership race to replace Boris Johnson, suggesting some individuals are “imploring” him to do so.

It comes as the prime minister defies calls to resign, but his ability to “fight on” has been undermined further with a slew of new resignations on Thursday morning, including the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Baker warned the government is now in “free fall” and said: “I think this will come to an end in the next couple of days. It’s now time to think about the future”.