Tory MP Steve Baker says he’s being ‘implored’ to run in any race to succeed Boris Johnson
Attorney general Suella Braverman also says she will put her ‘name into the ring’
Rebel Tory MP Steve Baker has revealed he is considering running in any leadership race to replace Boris Johnson, suggesting some individuals are “imploring” him to do so.
It comes as the prime minister defies calls to resign, but his ability to “fight on” has been undermined further with a slew of new resignations on Thursday morning, including the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.
Mr Baker warned the government is now in “free fall” and said: “I think this will come to an end in the next couple of days. It’s now time to think about the future”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies