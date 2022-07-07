Boris Johnson news - live: Welsh secretary resigns after PM sacks Gove and refuses to quit
Priti Patel and Brandon Lewis join ministers in telling prime minister to go
Sajid Javid says he will ‘never risk losing integrity’ during PMQs resignation speech
Wales secretary Simon Hart has tendered his resignation, saying there seems “no other option left”.
It comes after housing secretary Michael Gove was sacked by Boris Johnson just hours after he told the prime minister he should step down.
Mr Johnson continues to defy a chorus of calls from his own team to resign, according to a senior ally.
A source close to the prime minister told The Independent he was insisting on staying, even though support for his leadership has collapsed at Westminster, and more than 40 ministers and aides have resigned in 24 hours.
In a day of high political drama, even home secretary Priti Patel, one of Mr Johnson’s most staunch supporters, sided with the Cabinet delegation that went to Downing Street to present him with their demand he quit.
The group also included Kwasi Kwarteng, transport secretary Grant Shapps and Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.
Mr Shapps is thought to have told Mr Johnson he stood little chance of winning another confidence vote and should instead set out a timetable for a departure on his own terms.
Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the prime minister will endure
The Scottish secretary has said he is “optimistic the PM will endure” and will “reset” the government, as he sought to defend Boris Johnson amid a string of Cabinet resignations.
Alister Jack also said the prime minister was “mugged” by a birthday cake at one event during the partygate scandal.
The prime minister is in a “robust” mood despite Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and other ministers leaving government in the wake of the Chris Pincher affair, Mr Jack said.
Read more:
Alister Jack: I’m optimistic the Prime Minister will endure
The Scottish Secretary claimed the Prime Minister was ‘mugged’ by a birthday cake during the partygate scandal.
Full story: Suella Braverman says she will continue in her role despite calling for PM to quit
The government’s most senior law officer has called on Boris Johnson to resign after the prime minister suffered a third cabinet resignation due to his refusal to leave office, but said she will continue as attorney general.
Suella Braverman said Mr Johnson had handled matters “appallingly” in recent days and that “the balance has tipped now in favour of saying that the prime minister – it pains me to say it – but it’s time to go”.
Ms Braverman, previously a firm Johnson loyalist, said she would stand in a contest to replace him as Tory leader.
She also told ITV’s Robert Peston that she wants to replace Mr Johnson as PM.
Liam James has more:
Suella Braverman tells PM to go as Simon Hart becomes third to quit cabinet
Attorney general says ‘balance has tipped’ against Boris Johnson
Watch: 'Enough is enough', says Sajid Javid as he calls on ministers to oust Boris Johnson
‘His reign is over’: How foreign media reacted as Boris Johnson was hit by resignations
With Boris Johnson battling to sure up his premiership after multiple ministerial resignations, foreign media are trying to assess how much longer the British PM will be in power.
Some commentators are certain that the latest events are the nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson’s leadership. However, others are wary of predicting the fall of a leader who has miraculously survived multiple scandals and determinedly clung on as prime minister.
“Boris Johnson’s reign is in free-fall”, was the assessment of Rob Harris in the Sydney Morning Herald.
My colleague Holly Bancroft has more:
‘His reign is over’: How foreign media reacted as Boris Johnson hit by resignations
Some papers think Johnson’s government is disintegrating but others are wary about predicting the fall of a PM who has defied repeated calls to go
What do this morning’s papers have to say as calls for Boris Johnson to resign continue to plague Whitehall?
Watch: Johnson says Tories need to 'love each other' as he faces calls to quit
Boris Johnson refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers
Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.
The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.
He told colleagues he remains “focused on the important issues facing the country”, The Independent was told. His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later and set the scene for further likely walkouts to come.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
PM refuses to resign after dramatic No 10 confrontation with cabinet ministers
Former allies plead with prime minister to accept game is up – but fail to end his defiance
Matt Hancock rules out leadership bid
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has ruled out running in a potential Tory leadership race, but told ITV’s Robert Peston that he is “happy to serve” in government.
Watch: Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
Boris Johnson’s flagship levelling up department left with only one paid minister after Gove sacked
The ministry created to carry out Boris Johnson’s promise to level up Britain has been hollowed out over the course of a tumultuous few days in Westminster.
Following a string of resignations and the sacking of Michael Gove, the head of the department, only one paid minister remained at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities on Wednesday night.
Liam James reports:
PM’s flagship levelling up ministry left with only one paid minister
Three resignations and a sacking leave lone MP on payroll
