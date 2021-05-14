“There are no second acts in American lives,” wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald. Try telling Donald Trump. The disgraced ex-president is planning to stage a comeback with more MAGA rallies next month. The second act in David Cameron’s career appears to have been all about making money. The disgraced ex-prime minister admitted to his “big economic interest” in his lobbying work for Greensill. Boris Johnson has had so many second acts and comebacks, it’s hard to keep track of them all. His new ethics adviser has revealed that a list of the PM’s economic interests will be updated and made public by the end of the month.

Inside the bubble

Deputy political editor Rob Merrick on what to look out for today: