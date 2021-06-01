Inside Politics: Boris Johnson warned not to repeat ‘past mistakes’ by lifting lockdown too soon
The government’s scientists advisers are urging the PM to delay the final stage in his roadmap, writes Adam Forrest
Anyone else suffering from déjà vu as the summer begins? Thousands of people crammed into parks, beaches and scenic spots, as scientists warn of another wave of Covid cases. It all feels a bit 2020, doesn’t it? Still, there was a heartening sight on the hottest day of the year. Thousands of under-30s turned up at Twickenham Stadium to get their jab, as Britain races to keep the vaccine roll-out ahead of the variant. Despite the vaccine programme’s progress, Boris Johnson is now under pressure from his scientific advisers to delay next month’s “freedom day”. Experts are warning him not to repeat the mistakes of 2020.
Inside the bubble
Whitehall editor Kate Devlin on what to look out for today:
