“Never complain, never explain.” The Queen is said to have ditched the long-held policy of stiff-upper-lip repression – with palace officials reportedly under orders to publicly correct misinterpretations of private conversations. There is plenty of complaining and explaining going on about private conversations between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron. The French insist the British have misinterpreted the president’s remarks on Northern Ireland. Let’s hope the allies can agree on something as they move from the G7 to the Nato summit in Brussels – where there is plenty of room for more complaining, explaining and misinterpretation.

