The public will accept the now-inevitable delay to ending all Covid rules to avoid a damaging “yo-yo” of restrictions, Dominic Raab says.

The critical aim is to “move out of lockdown irreversibly”, the foreign secretary said – all-but confirming hopes of completing the roadmap in England, on 21 June, have been abandoned.

“I think the vast majority of people in the country, but also in parliament, understand that. We don’t want to yo-yo back in and out of measures,” Mr Raab said.

The foreign secretary also brushed off fears that vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant – after 14 people died, two weeks are receiving their second jab.

“It takes 3 weeks, not 2 weeks, to have the full impact of the vaccines, so I’d be a bit careful about citing statistics out of context like that,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

And, asked if under 40s should now receive the AstraZeneca jab – because the slight risk of a blood clot is outweighed by the greater danger from the Delta strain – Mr Raab replied: “That’s a question for the medical authorities.”