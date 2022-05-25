Legal action launched over Met Police’s ‘failure to adequately investigate’ Boris Johnson over Partygate
Former senior Met officer Lord Paddick demands Met re-opens Partygate investigation or explains reasoning
Legal action has been launched over the Metropolitan Police’s alleged failure to “adequately investigate” Boris Johnson’s attendance at illegal Downing Street parties.
The Good Law Project has given the force two weeks to respond to its legal letter before applying for a judicial review in the High Court.
The group is representing Lord Paddick, who is a former deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and is now a Liberal Democrat peer in the House of Lords.
