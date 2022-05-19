Partygate investigation ends with 126 fines issued for eight events, Met Police say

The Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate has ended, with 126 fines given out over eight events.

The force said its probe was now complete, and that a total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties - some multiple times.

Scotland Yard said it would not be releasing the identities of people fined, but Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have already admitted receiving penalties and Thursday’s announcement was expected to trigger fresh resignation calls.

The events found to have breached Covid laws included the “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020, Mr Johnson’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020 and a gathering in the prime minister’s official residence on 13 November that year - the day of Dominic Cummings’ departure.

Fines were also issued over the Downing Street Christmas party on 18 December 2020, a Cabinet Office drinks event the previous day.

The leaving do held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, where a suitcase of wine was allegedly brought into Downing Street, also saw fines, as did more Number 10 leaving drinks on 14 January 2021 and a leaving do for a No 10 private secretary on 18 June 2020.

Scotland Yard’s acting deputy commissioner, Helen Ball, said the investigation was now complete.

“When Covid regulations were introduced, the Met was clear that whilst we would not routinely investigate breaches of regulations retrospectively, there may be occasions when it would be appropriate to do so,” she added.

“The information that we received with regard to the alleged breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall was sufficient to reach our criteria to begin such an investigation.

“Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each fixed penalty notice [FPN] referral.”