Rishi Sunak has called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate” more to help boost domestic prosperity as he called the supply shocks in Britain a “perfect storm”.

Warning that the “next few months will be tough”, Mr Sunak in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Wednesday, said he stood ready to do more to help families cope with the impact of inflation.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, he said: “We are on your side and will help them increase productivity and enterprise by cutting tax.”

“In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those thing,” he said. “That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.”

Informing about the government’s plans aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis, Mr Sunak said “we have provided £22bn of direct support, and we are going further. In October, we’re cutting energy bills by a further £200.

"In just a few weeks’ time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.”