Boris Johnson - live: Rishi Sunak warns UK facing cost-of-living ‘perfect storm’

Namita Singh
Thursday 19 May 2022 05:33
Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soar

Rishi Sunak has called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate” more to help boost domestic prosperity as he called the supply shocks in Britain a “perfect storm”.

Warning that the “next few months will be tough”, Mr Sunak in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Wednesday, said he stood ready to do more to help families cope with the impact of inflation.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, he said: “We are on your side and will help them increase productivity and enterprise by cutting tax.”

“In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those thing,” he said. “That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.”

Informing about the government’s plans aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis, Mr Sunak said “we have provided £22bn of direct support, and we are going further. In October, we’re cutting energy bills by a further £200.

"In just a few weeks’ time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.”

‘Middle-class coke heads’ taking drugs at football matches to face five-year ban

“Middle-class coke heads” could face a football ban of five-year is convicted of selling or taking class A drugs at matches, said the government.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse announced the rule on Thursday. The measure is aimed at the government’s attempt to tackle a rise in violence and disorder at sports matches.

Boris Johnson said the drug habits of “middle-class coke heads” are driving crime across the UK.

Middle-class coke heads should stop kidding themselves, their habit is feeding a war on our streets driving misery and crime across our country and beyond. That’s why we are stepping up our efforts to make sure those who break the law face the full consequences - because taking illegal drugs is never a victimless crime.

Boris Johnson

The new punishments will be implemented by extending Football Banning Orders, reports my colleague Andy Gregory:

Cocaine-fuelled football hooligans to be given five-year match ban

Police are increasingly finding class A drugs ‘at heart of disorder’ at games, minister says

Namita Singh19 May 2022 05:33
‘Police should use discretion if cost-of-living crisis fuels rise in crime’

The cost-of-living crisis will “invariably” fuel a rise in crime and police should use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute people desperate to eat, the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has said.

As inflation hit a 40-year high on Wednesday, which experts warned was unevenly impacting poorer households, Andy Cooke said that he expected a corresponding rise in petty crime will “be a challenge for policing to deal with”.

I think whenever you see an increase in the cost of living or whenever you see more people dropping into poverty, I think you’ll invariably see a rise in crime.

Andy Cooke

My colleague Andy Gregory reports:

Police should use 'discretion' if cost-of-living crisis fuels crime, watchdog says

Rising prices will ‘be challenge for policing to deal with’, Andy Cooke warns

Namita Singh19 May 2022 05:21
Sunak calls on businesses to ‘invest and innovate’ amid ‘perfect storm’

The Chancellor has called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate” more to help boost the productivity in UK as he reaffirmed his earlier stance of helping families cope with the impact of rising inflation.

However, Rishi Sunak also warned of a “perfect storm” of supply shocks rocking Britain as he cautioned that “the next few months will be tough”.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, the Chancellor told businesses “we are on your side” and called on them to help increase productivity and enterprise, adding: “We need you to invest more, train more, and innovate more.”

Namita Singh19 May 2022 05:16
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Thursday, 19 May 2022, where we provide the latest updates on UK politics.

Namita Singh19 May 2022 04:36

