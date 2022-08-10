Boris Johnson ‘misled parliament on Partygate’, ex-No 10 staff ready to tell inquiry
Three former members of staff say PM did not give proper account to Commons – as one claims he ‘knew what was going on’
Former Downing Street are said to be preparing to give evidence to MPs claiming Boris Johnson did misled parliament during the Partygate scandal.
Three former officials at No 10 reportedly believe that the prime minister did not tell the Commons all that he knew about rule-breaking gatherings held during the Covid crisis.
One of the ex-staffers has agreed to give evidence to the privileges committee inquiry into whether the PM mislead, while two others contacted by the committee are considering whether to testify, according to The Telegraph.
