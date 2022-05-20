Partygate: Boris Johnson insists No 10 won’t block names appearing in Sue Gray’s report
‘I’m very grateful to the Met for their work,’ PM says after force wraps up investigation into rule-busting parties
Boris Johnson has insisted No 10 will not block any names being published in the long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray.
In his first public remarks since the Metropolitan Police closed its investigation on Thursday — issuing a total of 126 fines — the prime minister said the contents were “entirely” down to Ms Gray.
Mr Johnson also said he was “grateful” to the force’s investigation after he escaped further sanctions, leaving him with one fixed penalty notice (FPN) for breaches of Covid regulations.
