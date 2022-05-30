Conservative MPs are in denial about the losing the next general election and are stuck in “Stockholm syndrome” with Boris Johnson, a senior backbencher has warned.

Tobias Ellwood said Tories were in a “difficult place” as he urged colleagues to shake off any psychological dependence on their leader after Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

“The party is increasingly in a difficult place. This is going to be a testing summer, polling is now saying we could lose 90 seats,” Mr Ellwood, chair of the defence committee, told Sky News.