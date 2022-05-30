Tories in denial and suffering ‘Stockholm syndrome’ with Boris Johnson, says senior MP
‘We will lose the next election on current trajectory’, warns Tobias Ellwood
Conservative MPs are in denial about the losing the next general election and are stuck in “Stockholm syndrome” with Boris Johnson, a senior backbencher has warned.
Tobias Ellwood said Tories were in a “difficult place” as he urged colleagues to shake off any psychological dependence on their leader after Sue Gray’s Partygate report.
“The party is increasingly in a difficult place. This is going to be a testing summer, polling is now saying we could lose 90 seats,” Mr Ellwood, chair of the defence committee, told Sky News.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies