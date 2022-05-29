There is no need for legislation to bring back imperial weights – they have been allowed by EU regulations since the international system of units (SI) came in (but kg and g needed to be used as well, and imperial weights could not dominate).

It’s just another non-benefit Brexit benefit, like the iconic blue passports that the UK could have enjoyed while also enjoying full EU membership, and all the benefits which that brought, just as Croatia does.

What would be a much more symbolic gesture for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which would in fact require new legislation, is a return to the old money. Why are we not bringing back the crowns and half-crowns (and all the rest) as a spectacular show of solidarity with Her Majesty in the 70th year of her reign?