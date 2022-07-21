‘Hasta la vista baby’: Johnson claims ‘mission largely accomplished’ as loyal Tory MPs applaud final PMQs
PM urges successor in No 10 to ‘cut taxes’ and ‘stick up’ for the Ukrainians, while taking a swipe at Rishi Sunak’s Treasury
Boris Johnson signed off after three years as prime minister by telling MPs in the House of Commons: “Hasta la vista, baby.”
On his last appearance at the despatch box as PM, Mr Johnson won a standing ovation from Tory MPs as he boasted about his achievements in office and doled out some advice for his eventual successor, telling him or her to “focus on the road ahead, but always check the rear-view mirror”.
Despite swearing off interventions in the battle to replace him as Tory leader, Mr Johnson took a barely concealed swipe at MPs’ favourite Rishi Sunak, complaining of how the Treasury had stood in the way of his plans for large-scale investment. And his praise for foreign policy successes over Ukraine and trade deals was seen by many MPs as a veiled endorsement for the former chancellor’s rival Liz Truss.
