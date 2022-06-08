Defiant Boris Johnson tells MPs his political career has ‘barely begun’
Beleaguered prime minister asked to ‘explain if 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on earth should the country?’
A defiant Boris Johnson has told MPs he will fight to stay in power, joking that his political career has “barely begun”
Facing the Commons for the first time since surviving a bruising no-confidence vote by his own MPs, the prime minister was told he is “loathed” by many of them.
But Mr Johnson insisted that nothing is “going to stop us with getting on delivering for the British people”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies