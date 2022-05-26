More Tory MPs withdraw support from Boris Johnson over ‘shameful’ No 10 parties
Total of 21 Conservative MPs publicly calling for PM to go, with others pushing privately for his removal
Four more Conservative MPs have withdrawn support from Boris Johnson in the wake of the Sue Gray report, with one saying his claim not to have misled parliament over No 10 parties was “simply not credible”.
John Baron, David Simmonds and Angela Richardson brought the number of MPs speaking out against Johnson following Wednesday’s report to five, after York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said yesterday he should go. A total of 22 Conservative backbenchers are now publicly demanding his removal, but behind the scenes others have privately said he should step down.
Basildon and Billericay MP Mr Baron said that the Gray report and the Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street “paint a shameful pattern of misbehaviour during the pandemic as the rest of us kept to the Covid regulations”.
