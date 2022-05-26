✕ Close 'I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver', says Johnson after Gray report

Boris Johnson must resign in “the public interest”, a Tory MP has said, as the fallout from Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown continued.

MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy tweeted that he felt “unable” to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt and “feel it is in the public interest for him to resign”.

Despite pressure from his own side to quit, the prime minister said he “overwhelmingly” believed he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the Partygate saga.

Mr Johnson issued a televised apology over the scandal in an address to the nation after the report attacked “a serious failure” to abide by the “standards expected of the entire British population” during the pandemic.

The findings of the report revealed raucous parties in No 10 where staff sang karaoke, dozens of people attended a drunken party at which red wine was spilled on a wall and that “winetime Fridays” were regular events.

One individual was sick due to “excessive alcohol consumption”, partygoers were rude to cleaning and security staff, and there was a “minor altercation” between two other partygoers.