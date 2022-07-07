Fracking, coal mining, insulation: The pressing climate decisions facing next prime minister
With Boris Johnson out, the next leader will need to put the country back on track to meet net zero by 2050, writes Saphora Smith
As the winds of political change sweep through Westminster, in the background global heating gathers pace.
With Boris Johnson’s resignaton, the next prime minister will need to put the country back on track if it is to meet its legally-binding target of achieving net zero by 2050.
His successor will inherit the reins at a time when the UK holds the United Nations COP presidency and prides itself on its global leadership on climate change.
