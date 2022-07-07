Boris Johnson resigns – live: PM appoints new Cabinet despite plan to quit within hours
Departing minister inists PM should not be caretaker and should apologise to Queen
Boris Johnson has announced the end of his premiership, admitting many people would be relieved and others disappointed as he stood with MPs in a historic Downing Street address.
Insisting he would stay on in the job while a new Tory leader is elected, he praised the job as “the best in the world” and admitted being sad to leave it - but refrained from talking about the more than 50 resignations from government.
He acknowledged that “in politics, no one is remotely indispensable’’ as he announced his resignation.
Critics had insisted that the prime minister should hand over power today.
Michelle Donelan’s departure as education secretary just 35 hours into the role made her the fifth Cabinet minister to quit, while new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had publicly urged Mr Johnson to “do the right thing and go now”, and attorney general Suella Braverman revealed ambitions to replace him as PM.
The dramatic collapse in support came after it emerged Mr Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to a role with responsibility for MPs’ welfare, despite knowledge of misconduct claims against him.
Johnson expresses ‘pain’ over resignation
Boris Johnson has expressed pain and regret in not being able to finish his term as prime minister.
“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it is painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself”.
The “herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves,” he said, adding: “My friends in politics, no one is distinctly indispensible”.
“Our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times,” he said.
Tories ‘only a handful of points behind in the polls’, PM says
Boris Johnson has listed his government’s efforts saying: “In the past few days I have tried to persuade colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we are delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we are actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in midterm after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging.”
PM thanks voters for ‘incredible mandate'
Boris Johnson thanked the millions who voted for him in 2019 for “that incredible mandate”, saying “the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person is not just because I wanted to do so but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you.”
Johnson says he will remain until new leader in place
Boris Johnson is announcing his resignation outside No 10.
The will of the parliamentary party is clear and the process for choosing a new leader should begin, he says.
The timetable for choosing a new leader will be announced next week and he has “today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place”, Mr Johnson said.
Lectern set up outside No 10 as PM poised to announce resignation
The lectern is being set up outside Downing Street, with the prime minister set to make his speech imminently.
Cabinet jobs for Clark, Buckland and Cleverly
Boris Johnson has appointed Greg Clark as levelling up secretary, Robert Buckland as Welsh secretary, and James Cleverly as education secretary as he desperately tries to fill vacant cabinet posts in a bid to stay on as caretaker prime minister until the autumn:
New Northern Ireland secretary appointed
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has been appointed Northern Ireland secretary and Kit Malthouse as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office after the Prime Minister.
Tories won’t ‘unite’ around PM in event of confidence vote, Starmer predicts
Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed suggestions that Tories would rally behind Boris Johnson if Labour forces a confidence vote in the event he refuses to leave No 10.
“If they don’t get rid of him, Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come,” the Labour leader said.
Asked if Tory MPs would “unite” behind the man in No 10, Sir Keir argued: “I don’t think anything will unite this particular Conservative party.”
Labour will stage vote to force out PM immediately if he refuses to go
Labour will stage a Commons vote to try to force out Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately, if he tries to stay on as a caretaker.
Greg Clark, James Cleverly and Robert Buckland appointed to Cabinet positions
Boris Johnson has named Conservative MP Greg Clark as his levelling up secretary and James Cleverly as education secretary as he desperately tries to fill vacant Cabinet posts in a bid to stay on as caretaker prime minister until the autumn.
Robert Buckland has been named secretary of state for Wales:
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more details here:
Starmer threatens confidence vote as he warns PM must not be allowed to ‘cling on’
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson must not be allowed to “cling on” in No 10 once he has resigned as Tory leader and threatened to use a Commons confidence motion to oust him.
