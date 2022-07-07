✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

Boris Johnson has announced the end of his premiership, admitting many people would be relieved and others disappointed as he stood with MPs in a historic Downing Street address.

Insisting he would stay on in the job while a new Tory leader is elected, he praised the job as “the best in the world” and admitted being sad to leave it - but refrained from talking about the more than 50 resignations from government.

He acknowledged that “in politics, no one is remotely indispensable’’ as he announced his resignation.

Critics had insisted that the prime minister should hand over power today.

Michelle Donelan’s departure as education secretary just 35 hours into the role made her the fifth Cabinet minister to quit, while new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi had publicly urged Mr Johnson to “do the right thing and go now”, and attorney general Suella Braverman revealed ambitions to replace him as PM.

The dramatic collapse in support came after it emerged Mr Johnson promoted Chris Pincher to a role with responsibility for MPs’ welfare, despite knowledge of misconduct claims against him.