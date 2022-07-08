What could Boris Johnson do next? How former prime ministers now spend their time

Boris Johnson’s resignation has sparked questions as to where his career will go next as he awaits the election of a new Tory leader to replace him as prime minister.

While the Uxbridge MP was mayor of London, he was paid about £250,000 a year for his second job writing columns for The Telegraph newspaper.

In a 2009 interview, he dismissed the sum as “chicken feed” and said his comment was just him being “frivolous”. Now forced to give up his main job, it’s likely that he will consider turning his hand back to journalism because he could get paid higher rates that even he could take seriously.