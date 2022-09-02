Boris Johnson confirms £700m of state backing for new nuclear reactor at Sizewell

Boris Johnson today confirmed that he is committing £700m of government money to a new £30bn nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Speaking at the site of the proposed plant, the prime minister said that he believed the cash would allow developer EDF to get the project “over the line” within the coming weeks.

In a message to Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak – one of whom will take over at No 10 on Tuesday – Mr Johnson said it would be “madness” not to approve the project, adding: “Go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C.”