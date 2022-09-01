Boris Johnson - live: PM confirms £700m nuclear power expansion amid energy crisis
In last big speech as PM, he blames Labour and Lib Dems as he confirms Sizewell C will go ahead
Boris Johnson has promised £700m of funding to get the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project into operation as part of a drive to improve the UK’s energy security.
In his final major policy speech as prime minister, Mr Johnson said the spike in gas prices driven by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine showed why the UK needed new nuclear-generation capacity.
The new Suffolk reactor could power the equivalent of about six million homes and would provide tens of thousands of jobs, he said, and it would be “madness” not to go ahead with it.
“We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C,” he added during a visit to the county.
“In the course of the next few weeks I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line.”
Lamenting the UK’s failure to build new nuclear power stations, he blamed “myopia” - politicians not being able to see beyond the political cycle, as he took a swipe at Labour and the Lib Dems for not having built any while in power.
Earlier, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he was deeply concerned people could freeze this winter as energy bills skyrocket, admitting government help with the cost of living was not enough and insisting “nothing is off the table”.
Johnson backs casts doubt over fracking
Mr Johnson appeared to take aim at supporters of fracking as he highlighted the importance of offshore wind.
He said: “Because of the activism of the government we’re now racing towards our target - we will hit it - of 50 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. Fifty gigawatts is a huge amount, that’s roughly half the electricity consumption of this country, from offshore wind.
“I tell everybody who thinks hydrocarbons are the only answer, we should get fracking and all that, offshore wind is now the cheapest form of electricity in this country. Offshore wind is nine times cheaper than gas.”
Liz Truss has repeatedly said she supports fracking in areas where local people support it.
Sizewell C will power one in five UK homes, says PM
Boris Johnson said of Sizewell C: “This project will create tens of thousands of jobs, it will also power 6 million homes - that is roughly a fifth of all the homes in the UK - so it’ll help to fix the energy needs, not just of this generation but of the next.
Hailing the decision to press ahead with the project, Mr Johnson added: “So no more national myopia, no more short-termism - let’s think about the future, let’s think about our kids and our grandchildren, about the next generation.
“And so I say to you, with the prophetic candour and clarity of one who is about to hand over the torch of office, I say go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C.”
Johnson blames Blair and Brown
Boris Johnson blamed Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as Labour prime ministers for not pushing ahead with nuclear power.
“When Sizewell opened in 1966 it was the eighth reactor that this country had built in just seven years,” he said.
And he compared the UK with France and other countries, asking: “Why have we never got back to that kind of rhythm?”
“For 13 years the previous Labour government did absolutely nothing to develop this country’s nuclear industry. They said it didn’t make economic sense,” he said
“Thanks a bunch Tony. Thanks a bunch Gordon.”
'Ukraine must have Zaporizhia nuclear plant back’
Asked about the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant that is occupied by Russian forces, Mr Johnson said the Russian objective was clearly to “unplug” it from the Ukrainian grid and plug it into the Russian grid - a risky move.
The Ukrainians should have it back under their control, he said, adding what the Ukrainians had already done was astonishing in pushing the Russians back.
“Whatever happens in Kherson or the Donbas, it’s vital that we stay steadfast and rock solid in our support for Ukraine,” he said.
Johnson refuses to say whether he has regrets
Boris Johnson has refused to answer whether he has any regrets from his time in office, but added he was very proud of what his government did.
Asked by journalists whether he would change anything and about what people should do in view of spiralling energy costs, he said he would leave it for them to judge.
He said was sorry it would be tough, but the future would be better once the UK had an strategy in place that delivered long-term, sustainable energy.
Then the UK would no longer be vulnerable to Vladimir Putin’s tactics, he said.
On his own future, he said he would give his successor his “full, unqualified” support and “only time will tell” what kind of ex-prime minister he will be.
PM says government will put £700m in Sizewell C
Announcing a £700m investment in Sizewell C, Mr Johnson said renewables were the future.
Offshore wind is nine times cheaper than gas, he said.
Vladimir Putin thought Europe would roll over and accept Russian gas - but he was wrong, he insisted.
There would be a substantial sum of money from whoever took over from him, Mr Johnson promised.
“Of course there will be more cash to come from whoever takes over from me... substantial sums.”
We’ll get Sizewell C done, pledges Johnson
Boris Johnson takes a swipe at Labour and at Nick Clegg as Lib Dem leader who ruled out building new nuclear power stations, blaming “myopia” by politicians for not looking ahead.
If Hinkley Point C were running now, it would be cutting fuel bills by £3bn, he said.
In his last big speech as prime minister, Mr Johnson said the UK needed to put in the last investment in Sizewell C, saying he was confident the government would “get it over the line”.
2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate
Some 2.7 million eligible households in England had yet to receive a £150 council tax rebate from the Government to help with the cost of living at the end of July.
Figures published on Thursday showed that 16.6 million households – 86% of those eligible – had been handed the one-off payment by that date, according to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
More were expected to have received the money over the course of August.
But anyone yet to obtain the payment should check their council’s website and make a claim by the end of September, DLUHC said.
The £150 rebate for homes in council tax bands A to D in England is part of the Government’s £37 billion package of support to help people with soaring costs.
All councils in England have started paying out the money and have processes in place to get it to those who do not pay their council tax by direct debit.
But it could take longer to reach council taxpayers without direct debit arrangements as local authorities need to attempt to contact them about the rebate scheme and carry out checks, the Local Government Association said earlier this year.
The new figures show that some £2.5 billion has been sent to A to D council tax properties under the scheme, DLUHC said.
Councils have been given another £144 million to provide discretionary support to households struggling due to rocketing energy bills, including transient groups such as students and people on low incomes in council tax bands E to H.
Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “I’m pleased to see further progress in paying the council tax rebate out to the millions of households who are eligible to receive it.
“We want to make sure that those most in need receive the support that they are entitled to help households with the cost of living. This is why I am urging everyone to check their eligibility to receive the rebate and contact their councils if they have not.”
Boris Johnson is to issue a warning to his expected successor Liz Truss not to back away from his plans to wean the UK off fossil fuels with a massive programme of investment in nuclear and renewables.
The outgoing prime minister is expected to breach his pledge to avoid significant spending commitments on his successor by confirming in a speechlater today that he has approved a state stake of 20 per cent in the proposed £30bn Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.
Mr Johnson will use the speech to make the case for the new PM to continue to take “serious long-term decisions” to deliver energy security for the future and lift the threat from volatile gas and oil prices.
People “too frightened” to turn on heating, Citizens Advice warns
Poorer households are already in “impossible positions” due to rising energy bills and soaring inflation, the head of Citizens Advice has warned.
Dame Clare Moriarty said things were already very difficult for households which have seen benefits and wages fail to keep pace with rising prices, which will become worse as energy bills increase in October.
She warned that long-term issues faced the country as a result of people unable to afford food or heating.
Dame Clare said Citizens Advice had been contacted by someone who was so concerned about energy costs she was considering abandoning the use of her chair lift, instead living on one floor of her home – but her bathroom and kitchen were on different levels.
Another client had a long-term condition but was “too frightened” to turn on their heating, while rising prices in shops meant food banks were dealing with people who had not eaten for more than 24 hours.
At an event organised by the Resolution Foundation think tank, she urged the new prime minister to act as soon as they entered No 10. Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will replace Boris Johnson on September 6.
“We’re seeing people with more problems and more complex problems, quite a lot of threatened homelessness at the moment,” she said.
“We’re seeing mental health issues, we’re seeing relationship breakdowns, we’re seeing domestic violence – a whole set of things which are not directly to do with people’s financial position but which are also very much related to it.
“We’re seeing people who are already in impossible situations. One of the local Citizens Advice (staff) talked about somebody who came in who has a chairlift, who is frightened to use the chairlift because of the amount of electricity it needs, so was therefore trying to work out whether she could live in either the top floor or the lower floor of a house, but the kitchen was on one floor and the bathroom was on another.
“People who are coming in and saying ‘even though I’ve got a chronic health condition and I need to keep warm, I’m going to sit in constant pain, because I’m too frightened to turn on the heating when the weather gets colder’.”
She warned: “People on lower incomes do not have the capacity to absorb what’s happening at the moment, let alone what’s coming in October.”
