Liz Truss lifts ban on fracking in Tory manifesto U-turn

Liz Truss has lifted the ban on fracking in a Conservative Party manifesto U-turn as part of new plans to curb soaring energy bills.

“It is vital that we take steps to increase our domestic energy supply,” she told parliament. “We will end the moratorium on extracting our huge reserves of shale which could get gas flowing as soon as six months where there is local support for it.”

The prime minister has also announced a new licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas, she expects more than 100 licenses to be awarded.

A ban on fracking was announced in England in 2019 after a report by the Oil and Gas Authority found it was not possible to accurately predict the probability or magnitude of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.

Then in the Conservative party manifesto, the party promised “not to support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely”.

Earlier this year, the then-business secretary now chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to the British Geological Survey commissioning a report into whether there were any new scientific developments that could reduce the risk and magnitude of seismic events. The British Geological Survey report was submitted to the government in July.

The Independent understands that the British Geological Survey report will be published on Thursday and will find that more drilling is needed to establish data on shale deposits and seismic impacts.

The Climate Change Committee has said fracking for shale gas on a significant scale is not compatible with the UK’s climate targets, unless three key tests are met. The first is that emissions must be strictly limited during the development, production and decommissioning of the wells, the second is that overall gas consumption must remain in line with UK climate targets, and the third is that the extraction must be factored into our path to net zero.

According to the government’s own surveys, fracking is unpopular, with the most recent public attitudes tracker, published in autumn last year, showing 44 per cent of people strongly opposed it, compared to 17 per cent of people who were in support.

Some 39 per cent of people said they neither supported nor opposed it or didn’t know.

The Independent understands that the government will be considering discounts on bills for areas that accept fracking but that no decision has yet to be made.

Caroline Lucas, the green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said the decision was “a massive kick in the teeth for [the] vast majority of communities who don’t want fracking, a disaster for our climate, and a measure that will make absolutely zero difference to the cost of energy bills.”

