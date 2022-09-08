✕ Close Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out?

Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades, opposition parties warned as the pound slid to a 37 year low against the dollar.

Financial markets have been rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to cap energy costs, instead of taking a slice of the bumper profits registered by oil and gas giants.

The PM’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons on Thursday, will freeze average bills at a level of around £2,500 by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government.

Sir Keir Starmer warned Ms Truss would force taxpayers to “foot the bill” for her reported plans to freeze rocketing energy bills, dubbed a decades-long “Truss tax” by the SNP’s Ian Blackford.

Despite fears she was ditching party unity in favour of a “cabinet of cronies” upon entering No 10, one incoming minister told The Times: “I doubt she’ll last two years.”