Boris Johnson is in “yellow card territory” after the publication of the long awaited Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal, a government minister has said.

The comments from John Glen come amid a drip-feed of no confidence letters being submitted in the prime minister’s leadership, with one former Tory cabinet minister warning that discontent was spreading in the party.

It emerged on Saturday that Tory MP Anne Marie Morris, who had the whip restored just a fortnight ago, had resubmitted her letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee.