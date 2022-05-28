Partygate: Boris Johnson in ‘yellow card territory’ after Sue Gray report, minister says

John Glen’s comments come as senior MP David Davis says discontent is spreading in Tory ranks amid Partygate fallout

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Saturday 28 May 2022 19:37
Boris Johnson urges country to 'move on' from Partygate and insists he has 'learned lesson'

Boris Johnson is in “yellow card territory” after the publication of the long awaited Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal, a government minister has said.

The comments from John Glen come amid a drip-feed of no confidence letters being submitted in the prime minister’s leadership, with one former Tory cabinet minister warning that discontent was spreading in the party.

It emerged on Saturday that Tory MP Anne Marie Morris, who had the whip restored just a fortnight ago, had resubmitted her letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee.

