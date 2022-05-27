Tory fears party 'dictated to by Labour' over windfall tax U-turn

✕ Close Rishi Sunak Says He Will Give His £400 Energy Rebate To Charity

A cabinet minister has said that the Tories look like they are being “dictated to” by Labour as government take a U-turn on windfall tax.

It comes as Labour’s shadow chancellor said that the government has “finally come to their senses” in adopting the policy.

The cabinet minister told The Times: “The politics of this is just so bad. We voted against it, we marched the whole party up the hill and are now taking them back down again. It looks like we’re being dictated to by Labour.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said his £1bn emergency cost of living package would have a “minimal” impact on inflation which will be “much less” than 1 per cent.

The chancellor argued that was the case because the help was “very targeted” at those who needed it most while money is being raised to pay for the measures.

Mr Sunak said second homes receiving a second £400 energy bill grant would only account for a small proportion of payments.