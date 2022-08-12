Boris Johnson won’t say whether he will keep ignoring Rishi Sunak’s calls

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he will continue to ignore calls from his former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Tory leadership contender – who resignation last month help spark the cabinet revolt which ended Mr Johnson’s premiership – revealed the PM was no longer returning his calls and messages.

Grilled about the fall-out and whether he had spoken to Johnson since he quit, Sunak told a hustings event: “I haven’t – I’ve messaged and called but, unsurprisingly, he hasn’t returned my calls.”