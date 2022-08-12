✕ Close Sunak and Truss are ‘fighting each other like rats in a sack’, says shadow justice secretary

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has claimed Liz Truss’s tax cut plans without direct support would leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution”.

Answering questions at an event in Cheltenham organised by the Conservatives with party members, he said this would be a “moral failure”.

“(Liz) thinks her tax cut is going to help them which it is not, we are going to, as a Conservative government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” he said.

“Now, I think that is a moral failure.”

Ms Truss hit back saying she is “low tax, pro growth, pro opportunity” and she wants to ensure the UK is open for business.

The two candidates were grilled on their economic policies as a new report from Cornwall Insight warned UK households could face paying higher energy prices for about a decade until more renewable electricity generation brings costs back to pre-2021 levels.