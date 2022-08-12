Cost of living –live: Sunak says Truss tax cut plans would leave ‘millions at risk of destitution’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss now at contest halfway point with six of 12 hustings down
Sunak and Truss are ‘fighting each other like rats in a sack’, says shadow justice secretary
Rishi Sunak has claimed Liz Truss’s tax cut plans without direct support would leave “millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution”.
Answering questions at an event in Cheltenham organised by the Conservatives with party members, he said this would be a “moral failure”.
“(Liz) thinks her tax cut is going to help them which it is not, we are going to, as a Conservative government, leave millions of incredibly vulnerable people at the risk of real destitution,” he said.
“Now, I think that is a moral failure.”
Ms Truss hit back saying she is “low tax, pro growth, pro opportunity” and she wants to ensure the UK is open for business.
The two candidates were grilled on their economic policies as a new report from Cornwall Insight warned UK households could face paying higher energy prices for about a decade until more renewable electricity generation brings costs back to pre-2021 levels.
Rishi Sunak reveals Boris Johnson has been ignoring his calls
Speaking at the latest hustings in Cheltenham, former chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the prime minister has been ignoring his calls since he resigned from cabinet.
Mr Sunak sparked Boris Johnson’s downfall by being one of the first ministers to abandon their post in early July, alongside former Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
Read what more the former chancellor said:
Sunak warns Truss plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’
Rishi Sunak has warned his rival’s cost-of-living plans could put vulnerable people at risk of “real destitution”, as economic policy once again drove a wedge between the Tory leadership hopefuls.
As the pair took to the stage for the latest hustings for party members, the former chancellor claimed that without further direct payments, pensioners and those on very low incomes could face serious hardship.
But Liz Truss stood by her tax-cutting plans, warning against “Gordon Brown economics” where “you take money off people in taxes and give it back in benefits”.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 12 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and all that’s buzzing in Westminster. Stay tuned!
