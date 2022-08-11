Liz Truss ‘asked Nicola Sturgeon about how to get into Vogue’

Nicola Sturgeon has said Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue.

The first minister said Ms Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after Ms Sturgeon told her she had been in Vogue twice.

Ms Sturgeon then said, during their brief meeting at Cop26 last year, the foreign secretary asked about how she could feature in the magazine.