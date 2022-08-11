Jump to content
Liz Truss ‘asked Nicola Sturgeon about how to get into Vogue’

First minister says she told Liz Truss she had been in Vogue twice

Neil Pooran
Thursday 11 August 2022 16:41
Truss says she would ignore 'attention-seeker' Sturgeon over Indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon has said Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue.

The first minister said Ms Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after Ms Sturgeon told her she had been in Vogue twice.

Ms Sturgeon then said, during their brief meeting at Cop26 last year, the foreign secretary asked about how she could feature in the magazine.

