Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.

The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.

Earlier, Ms Truss - who had previously opposed further “handouts” - denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.

