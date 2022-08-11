Cost of living- live: Truss hints at more support if elected after hard stance on ‘handouts’
Sunak’s supporters said Truss appeared to be backing away from her previous position
Tory leadership: Sunak emphasises handouts to tackle cost of living while Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.
Speaking to an audience of GB News viewers in Leigh, Greater Manchester on Wednesday, she said: “I will do everything I can to support working families who work hard and do the right thing.
“If I am elected as your prime minister I will make sure the chancellor has an emergency budget and looks at this issue in the round and sorts this issue out.”
Ms Truss – who has previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.
Her competitor, Rishi Sunak, has said the government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.
Mr Sunak’s supporters said Ms Truss appeared to be backing away from her previous position.
“This is a major U-turn on the biggest issue currently facing the country,” a campaign spokesman said.
Truss 'U-turn' on cost of living support, denies opposing 'handouts'
Tory leadership contender Liz Truss has now hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.
Speaking to an audience of GB News viewers in Leigh, Greater Manchester on Wednesday, she said: “I will do everything I can to support working families who work hard and do the right thing.
“If I am elected as your prime minister I will make sure the chancellor has an emergency budget and looks at this issue in the round and sorts this issue out.”
Ms Truss – who has previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.
Her competitor, Rishi Sunak, has said the government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.
Mr Sunak’s supporters said Ms Truss appeared to be backing away from her previous position.“This is a major U-turn on the biggest issue currently facing the country,” a campaign spokesman said.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 11 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and all the latest from Westminster. Stay tuned!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies