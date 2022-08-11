✕ Close Tory leadership: Sunak emphasises handouts to tackle cost of living while Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss has hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, after previously taking a hard stance on “handouts”.

Speaking to an audience of GB News viewers in Leigh, Greater Manchester on Wednesday, she said: “I will do everything I can to support working families who work hard and do the right thing.

“If I am elected as your prime minister I will make sure the chancellor has an emergency budget and looks at this issue in the round and sorts this issue out.”

Ms Truss – who has previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.

Her competitor, Rishi Sunak, has said the government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.

Mr Sunak’s supporters said Ms Truss appeared to be backing away from her previous position.

“This is a major U-turn on the biggest issue currently facing the country,” a campaign spokesman said.