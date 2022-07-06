Boris Johnson forced into crisis reshuffle as Zahawi replaces Sunak as chancellor
PM’s ‘appalling’ handling of Chris Pincher scandal sparks exit of two top cabinet ministers and flurry of aides and envoys
Boris Johnson was forced into a chaotic reshuffle on Tuesday night after potential leadership rivals Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary.
The prime minister faces the biggest leadership crisis of his premiership after his handling of the row over scandal-hit ex-deputy chief whip Chris Pincher also sparked a flurry of resignations by envoys and parliamentary aides.
In scathing remarks, Mr Javid said voters believed the government was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”, while Mr Sunak said Britain deserved an administration that is run “properly, competently and seriously”.
