Boris Johnson has been accused of “hiding away from people” during a brief visit to Tiverton and Honiton, as the Conservatives fight to hold on to the seat at the upcoming by-election.

The Liberal Democrats criticised the prime minister’s low-key visit to the Devon constituency after he was spotted meeting party candidate Helen Hurford and a small group of farmers for tea.

Tory officials shared a photo of Mr Johnson at Ditchetts Farm in Tiverton, and the National Farming Union (NFU) said the PM had discussed food security with local officials.