Boris Johnson will be a “permanent nightmare” for the new Tory leader and “top of the class” among ex-prime ministers in the ability cause trouble after leaving office, Lord William Hague has warned.

Lord Hague claimed it is “already apparent” that Mr Johnson wants “revenge” on Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor precipitated mass resignations from the ministerial ranks and a fatal cabinet revolt.

But the former leader of the Conservative Party between 1997 and 2001 also suggested Liz Truss, the foreign secretary who remained loyal to Mr Johnson, will face an “identical problem” if she wins the contest.