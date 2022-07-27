Boris Johnson will be ‘permanent nightmare’ for new prime minister, warns Lord Hague
‘That he wants revenge on Rishi Sunak is already apparent,’ former Tory leader says
Boris Johnson will be a “permanent nightmare” for the new Tory leader and “top of the class” among ex-prime ministers in the ability cause trouble after leaving office, Lord William Hague has warned.
Lord Hague claimed it is “already apparent” that Mr Johnson wants “revenge” on Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor precipitated mass resignations from the ministerial ranks and a fatal cabinet revolt.
But the former leader of the Conservative Party between 1997 and 2001 also suggested Liz Truss, the foreign secretary who remained loyal to Mr Johnson, will face an “identical problem” if she wins the contest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies