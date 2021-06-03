Inside Politics: Boris Johnson hit by surprise Tory rebellion over aid cuts
The prime minister is scrambling to avoid an embarrassing defeat during next week’s G7 summit, writes Adam Forrest
Excitement is building over a soon-to-be-released US government report on UFOs. Barack Obama has claimed evidence of alien visitations – if confirmed – would give rise to new religions. But he said politics probably wouldn’t change at all. “We’re good at manufacturing arguments for each other.” Despite the recess in parliament, there are plenty of political arguments being manufactured at Westminster for us to be getting along with. Boris Johnson’s catch-up tsar has quit in disgust at the paltry funding package for schools, while Tory backbenchers have hatched a big rebellion over aid budget cuts.
Inside the bubble
Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies