Sometimes even winners can lose out. Three planes-worth of Chelsea supporters – who have just come back from their Champions League final win in Portugal – have been ordered to self-isolate for 10 days. But it’s the least of the travel havoc at the moment. Tourism chiefs, aviation bosses and holidaymakers are incandescent with rage at the government for taking Portugal off the green list, and turning seven countries from amber to red. Boris Johnson’s government is facing questions on competence once again – with Labour accusing ministers of causing “chaos”.

Inside the bubble

Political correspondent Ashley Cowburn on what to look out for today: