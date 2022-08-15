Jump to content
Tory members prefer Boris Johnson to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, poll finds

Signs of ‘Johnson nostalgia’ among both party members and 2019 Tory voters

Adam Forrest
Monday 15 August 2022 15:49
Sunak denies he 'wielded the dagger' over Johnson's downfall

A large majority of Conservative Party members still prefer Boris Johnson over Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, according to a new poll.

The latest Opinium survey shows that Ms Truss has a healthy lead over Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, ahead 61 per cent to 39 per cent among Tory members.

But the poll shows signs of regret at the PM’s political demise over the Partygate scandal, and an apparent lack of enthusiasm for either of his would-be successors.

