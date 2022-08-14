✕ Close Energy cost saving tips for households preparing for winter

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Keir Starmer will on Monday call for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971 as UK households struggle to pay their bills in the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

The move to block an expected increase to £3,300 in October is expected to put further pressure on the two Tory leadership contenders.

A think tank has warned households on low incomes will have to reduce their spending power by three times as much as high-income households in order to afford their energy bills this winter.

“We would end the injustice that sees people on prepayment meters paying over the odds for their energy,” Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote in The Sunday Mirror.

It comes after Sir Keir on Friday said it is “nonsense” to claim his party has not been leading on the cost-of-living crisis.