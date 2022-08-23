Cost of living - live: Sunak says he ‘wouldn’t take a job’ under rival Liz Truss’s cabinet
Sunak says differences with Truss over economy are too great for him to join her cabinet
Strongly suggesting he would turn down a job in a Liz Truss cabinet, Rishi Sunak said he would not want to disagree with another prime minister on “big things” if he were to lose the Conservative leadership contest.
The foreign secretary, who remains a strong favourite to win the race and become the next PM, has reportedly earmarked Mr Sunak as a possible health secretary.
Asked on BBC Radio 2 if he would take the health secretary job, Mr Sunak laughed and replied: “I’m not focused on all of that. I’m trying to win this race at the moment – I’m not thinking about jobs.”
But in pointed remarks, the hopeful added: “You really need to agree with the big things, because it’s tough, as I found out, when you don’t. And I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again.”
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are preparing to face an audience of 1,000 members of Tory party on Tuesday night in a hustings event hosted by Times Radio.
