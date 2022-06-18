Boris Johnson offers Ukraine military training boost during surprise visit for talks with Zelensky
UK-led programme could train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days in bid to ‘change the equation’ in war with Russia
Boris Johnson has offered battle training for tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops during an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The prime minister’s second trip to the war-torn country came a day after a joint visit by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi and two months after his own first meeting with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital.
Mr Johnson said that a UK-led programme using British Army expertise could train as many as 10,000 Ukrainian service personnel every 120 days, in a move which he said could “change the equation” in what has become a drawn-out war of attrition against Russian invaders.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies