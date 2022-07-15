Downing Street admits to ‘nasty, misogynist culture’ while Boris Johnson PM
PM’s communications lead blamed other aides for sexist environment
Downing Street has admitted that Boris Johnson presided over a “nasty, misogynist culture” in No 10 but denied the prime minister himself was to blame.
An ITV documentary aired on Thursday, Tonight: Boris Johnson: The Rise and Fall, included allegations that Mr Johnson brought with him to Downing Street “a very masculine culture ... you know, lads down the pub.”
The anonymous source, said to have worked in Downing Street, added, “If you were a female in that sort of zone, it’s actually quite uncomfortable to work in.”
