Brexit pressures are largely to blame for the soaring price of chicken, the British Poultry Council (BPC) has said, rejecting Boris Johnson’s claim it is down to global energy prices.

The prime minister said soaring supermarket prices were mainly due to international fuel supply problems on Tuesday, adding: “The cost of chickens is crazy.”

But the BPC fired back at Mr Johnson by blaming post-Brexit trade barriers and skill shortages for the spike in production costs.