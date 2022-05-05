Brexit to blame for ‘crazy’ chicken prices, says poultry industry in attack on PM

Boris Johnson claimed soaring costs down to global energy problems

Adam Forrest
Thursday 05 May 2022 19:19
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson inspects chickens on a visit to farm in Newport, south Wales</p>

Boris Johnson inspects chickens on a visit to farm in Newport, south Wales

(PA)

Brexit pressures are largely to blame for the soaring price of chicken, the British Poultry Council (BPC) has said, rejecting Boris Johnson’s claim it is down to global energy prices.

The prime minister said soaring supermarket prices were mainly due to international fuel supply problems on Tuesday, adding: “The cost of chickens is crazy.”

But the BPC fired back at Mr Johnson by blaming post-Brexit trade barriers and skill shortages for the spike in production costs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in