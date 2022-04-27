David Frost has claimed that Brexit has gone “remarkably smoothly”, one day after fresh evidence of rising food costs and firms abandoning trade with the EU.

The negotiator of Boris Johnson’s trade deal – who quit the government last year – claimed there are “lack of things to talk about”, other than the controversy over the Irish Sea trade border it created.

“Occasionally, another issue like fishing or touring performers gets a look in,” he told an event about the future of the Northern Ireland protocol.