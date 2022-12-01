The government has already scrapped 140 European environmental regulations since Britain left the EU, Thérèse Coffey has said.
The environment secretary told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday morning that more rules would be scrapped over the coming 12 months, with reducing "bureaucracy" the focus.
Ms Coffey said she was also keen to overturn regulations where the UK government had previously opposed a rule at EU level but then been outvoted by other countries.
