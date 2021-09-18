More than two decades ago, on April 9 2001, Sunderland greengrocer Steve Thoburn was convicted of two offences after selling an undercover Trading Standards officer 34p worth of bananas using de-stamped imperial scales.

Little could anyone present that day have known, but those actions would effectively serve as the catalyst for Britain’s departure from the European Union – or so many people now believe.

The story began a year earlier in April 2000 when a Trading Standards officer visited the greengrocer’s stall in the city’s bustling Southwick market and smashed the official stamp on three sets of scales because they only weighed goods in pounds and ounces.