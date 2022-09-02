‘Festival of Brexit’ falls spectacularly short of 66 million visitor target
Director mourns ‘politicisation’ of project – as just 0.36% of target achieved
The £120m arts festival known as the “Festival of Brexit” has seen just 238,000 visitors, falling far short of organisers’ most ambitious target.
Organisers of Unboxed, the government-sponsored, post-Brexit programme of arts events, had set a “stretch target” of 66 million attendees.
But government figures for four Unboxed events show a total of 238,000 people taking part, according to The House magazine – just 0.36 per cent of the most hopeful target.
