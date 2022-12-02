Brexit has added more than £200 to UK household food bills, study finds

Brexit has cost UK households more than £5.8bn in higher food bills, according to new research linking Britain’s exit from the EU to soaring inflation.

Leaving the bloc has added an average of £210 to Britons’ food costs over the two years to the end of 2021, according to a study by the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP).

The experts based at the London School of Economics said their analysis confirmed that Brexit alone had increased UK food prices by 6 per cent.