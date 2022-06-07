UK ready to abandon £80bn Horizon Europe science programme, minister warns

The UK will abandon attempts to remain part of the £80bn Horizon Europe science programme if last-gasp talks this week fail, a minister is warning.

George Freeman said “time is running out” to rescue participation and argued the government will have “no choice” but to launch its own scheme without a quickfire breakthrough.

The move would alarm scientific leaders – who fear the loss of pooling talent and ideas to achieve breakthroughs – although many are now resigned to it as better than the current stalemate.