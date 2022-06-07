UK ready to abandon £80bn Horizon Europe science programme, minister warns
Government will have ’no choice’ but to launch breakaway scheme unless Brexit clash resolved
The UK will abandon attempts to remain part of the £80bn Horizon Europe science programme if last-gasp talks this week fail, a minister is warning.
George Freeman said “time is running out” to rescue participation and argued the government will have “no choice” but to launch its own scheme without a quickfire breakthrough.
The move would alarm scientific leaders – who fear the loss of pooling talent and ideas to achieve breakthroughs – although many are now resigned to it as better than the current stalemate.
