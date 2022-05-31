Imperial measurements will bring ‘British culture’ back to shops, claims minister

A government push to boost the use imperial measurements after Brexit will bring British “culture” back into shops, a minister has claimed.

Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement this Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to pave the way for greater use of pounds, ounces, feet and inches.

Appearing to confirm the plan, technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News: “It’s allowing a bit of our national culture and heritage back onto the shop shelf.”